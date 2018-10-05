Tata Steel’s Sunil Bhaskaran to head AirAsia India

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier AirAsia India on Wednesday said that Tata Steel’s Vice President, Corporate Services, Sunil Bhaskaran has been appointed as the airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD).

According to the joint venture airline between the Tata Sons and AirAsia Bhd, Bhaskaran will take charge from November 15 to oversee the next phase of expansion and growth of the company.

“With India’s aviation sector growing at a rapid pace, we are confident his extensive experience, ability to drive performance and work seamlessly with all stakeholders will be a great asset for AirAsia India,” S. Ramadorai, Chairman, AirAsia India said in a statement.

Bhaskaran succeeds Amar Abrol who moved back to the AirAsia Group headquarters in Malaysia.

