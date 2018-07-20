Taxmen threaten not to participate in search operations from August 1

Kolkata, July 20 (IANS) Taxmen have threatened not to participate in search, seizure and survey operations from August 1 in protest against the “apathetic” attitude of the Central Board Direct Taxes (CBDT) towards their demands including the filling of vacant posts, promotion of employees and others.

The employees and officers of the Income Tax Department under the banner of Joint Council of Action representing 97 per cent of their strength also threatened to go for one day strike on September 12, 2018 and not to participate in the Income Tax Day celebration on July 24.

They said around 40 per cent posts are lying vacant due to not taking effective steps to fill up those and promotions of employees and officers were pending leading to a stagnation in different cadres.

Taxmen also described the Income Tax Business Application software as “failed software” as they have been facing difficulties to assess by using it.

“Due to the apathetic attitude of the CBDT, we have decided to launch agitation. We will not participate in the search, seizure and survey operations from August 1 and has also called for a strike on September 12,” said Income Tax Employees Federation Secretary General Rupak Sarkar.

They have claimed the direct taxes collection exceeded Rs 10 lakh crore mark during the last fiscal despite acute shortage of manpower and the target for this year has been set at more than Rs 11 lakh crore.

“If our demands are met, the higher collections would be achieved. Around 40 per cent posts were lying vacant. There is a huge stagnation for promotions cutting across different cadres,” said Income Tax Gazetted Officers Association’s Vice President Bhaskar Bhattacharya.

“There appears to be a deliberate in attentiveness on the long pending issues from the part of the Board so as to drag the employees and officers to agitation programmes and put the blame on them for not achieving the tax collection target,” a statement said.

Taxmen though claimed taxpayers would not be harassed and services to them would be maintained as far as possible.

–IANS

bdc/vd