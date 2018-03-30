Taylor Swift ‘Deadpool’ episode was last straw: Stephen Glover

Los Angeles, April 2 (IANS) Actors Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover were rumoured to have left their roles in the animated Deadpool TV series over creative differences. But the latter says it was the proposed episode with singer Taylor Swift in the show which was the “last straw”.

“There really was a Taylor Swift episode. It was hilarious. And it definitely was the last straw,” Stephen tweeted, reports billboard.com.

“Our show wasn’t too black. It wasn’t really that black at all. But we definitely wanted to give ‘Rick and Morty’ a run for their money and I think we would have. Proud of the gang,” he added.

Stephen’s remarks follow a series of tweets from Donald revealing that he wasn’t “too busy to work on ‘Deadpool'”, as some had suggested.

He then proceeded to tweet out page after page of the show’s deeply meta script, which finds the Deadpool character wondering aloud why his animated series got scrapped.

–IANS

ks/rb/bg