Taylor Swift in a ‘great place’

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) Pop star Taylor Swift finds herself in a “great place”, between the success of her Reputation Stadium Tour and her relationship with beau Joe Alwyn.

“She is still super happy and excited about her tour,” a source told people.com.

The source said Swift, 28, “is also happy to be back in the US, with shows for her US fans”.

Swift has been out on tour since May when she kicked it off in Arizona, breaking the stadium’s attendance record when 59,157 fans showed up.

When the singer’s not busy performing for her fans, she is “spending time in Nashville with her family,” said a source, adding that Swift also “has a few days off for July 4”.

After her show on Saturday, Swift doesn’t have another date scheduled until July 7, when she will take the show to Columbus, Ohio.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” said the source adding that Alwyn is attending concert dates whenever he can.

“Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place,” said the source.

–IANS

nv/rb