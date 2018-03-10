Taylor Swift thinks Joe Alwyn is ‘the one’

Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Singer Taylor Swift reportedly thinks actor and model Joe Alwyn is the one for her.

According to a source, Taylor “wants to get engaged” soon, reports usmagazine.com.

“This is the first time she’s kept the guy private. She really likes Joe. She wants to keep her personal life separate from her work life,” the source added.

The couple has been linked since last May.

What Swift loves most about her boyfriend is that he “doesn’t seek attention and is low-key”.

“She loves that he is confident and has his own career. She feels confident in their relationship and Joe really loves her – he is happy being out of the spotlight.”

Joe will be travelling with Swift during her “Reputation” world tour that starts in May.

