Taylor Swift went to ‘cat school’ for film role

Los Angeles, May 1 (IANS) Singer Taylor Swift says she went to ‘cat school’ for her role in the “Cats” movie, and it taught her how to act like a feline.

Swift spoke about it to TIME’s “Three Things That Have Influenced Me” series, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

“I have cats, I’m obsessed with them. They’re just a real joy to live with. And I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called ‘Cats’, I just thought like I’ve gotta do this. Like this is my calling in life, to do this for the ladies.

“And so I went to cat school which they have on set, readily available for us and learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could and yeah cats are just really cool,” she said.

The “Me” hitmaker, who has pet cats Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button of her own, also really respects her animals because they are “capable of dealing with their own life”.

She added: “They’re really great. They’re very dignified. They’re very independent. They are very capable of dealing with their own life. And if you fit into that on that day, they will make some time for you. Maybe. I just really respect it.”

–IANS

