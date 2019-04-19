Taylor Swift’s big surprise out

Los Angeles, April 26 (IANS) After giving clues to her fans, singer Taylor Swift has now unveiled her song “ME!”

People can now stream the pop star’s new single “ME!”, which became available after midnight early Friday morning, reports cnn.com.

For almost two weeks, Swift has been posting a new clue on her Instagram account every day with the caption: “4.26.” She even launched a countdown clock across her platforms teasing the big unveiling.

Swift recently appeared with ABC’s Robin Roberts during the NFL draft’s first round, which was a clue she left for her followers on Instagram.

During an interview with Roberts, Swift revealed what fans can expect when the countdown clock stops: a new song and music video featuring band Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie.

Swift said “ME!” highlights individuality and empowering people to be themselves.

She had released her last album “Reputation” in 2017.

