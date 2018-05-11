TCS adds 200 new employees in US’ Arkansas

Mumbai/Little Rock (United States), May 15 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it has added more than 200 new employees in the US state of Arkansas, as part of its deal with insurer Transamerica.

The IT giant will occupy several floors of the 1400 Centerview building in downtown Little Rock, as part of the agreement with Transamerica to rapidly enhance its digital capabilities, simplify the service of more than 10 million policies into an integrated modern platform and drive growth opportunities.

“TCS is thrilled to welcome more than 200 additional Arkansans to our workforce as we continue to invest in local talent and U.S. facilities, helping American companies like Transamerica digitally transform and adapt to rapidly evolving customer demands,” said its President and Global Head – Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Platforms, Suresh Muthuswami.

The Little Rock office is a new US business centre for the global IT major, adding to its existing office in Bentonville, Arkansas, which hosts more than 150 employees.

“We look forward to partnering with city, state and local organizations to deepen our business and community impact across Arkansas,” he said.

The company has invested nearly US $3 billion in the US over the past three years and claimed that it has been among the top two IT services job creators in the US.

