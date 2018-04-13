TCS gifts 1:1 bonus shares to investors

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced 1:1 bonus shares of Re 1 face value to its investors at the end of fiscal 2017-18.

“The Board of Directors recommend 1:1 bonus share issue to the shareholders,” said the city-based IT major in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

The company also declared total dividend of Rs 50 per share, including Rs 29 per share final dividend and Rs 21 interim dividend for the fiscal under review (FY 2018), which translates into a record 5,000 per cent per annum.

“Rs 26,800 crore of cash has been returned to shareholders in dividends and buyback during the fiscal,” added the company in the filing.

The company’s blue chip scrip of Re 1 face value gained Rs 31.15 to end at Rs 3,190.65 per share on the BSE on Thursday from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs3,159.50 and opening price of Rs 3,175. The scrip touched a high of Rs 3,215 and a low of Rs 3,166.30 in intra-trading sessions during the day.

