TCS net up 23.5%, revenue up 15.8% in Q1

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Global software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday reported Rs 7,340 crore consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2018-19, registering 23.5 per cent annual and 6.3 per cent sequential growth.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the city-based IT firm said consolidated revenue for the quarter (Q1) under review grew 15.8 per cent annually and 6.8 per cent quarterly to Rs 34,261 crore.

Under the International Financial Reporting Standard, net income grew 17.2 per cent year-on-year to $1.1 billion and revenue 10 per cent to $5.1 billion for the first quarter.

“Revenue from North America market grew highest in the last 12 quarters or three years by 7 per cent annually and 3.7 per cent quarterly on recover from banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and retail,” said TCS in a statement here.

Operating margin remained flat at 25 per cent as in the previous quarter (25.4 per cent).

“Digital business contributed 25 per cent to the overall revenue and grew a whopping 44.8 per cent YoY,” it added.

The company added 2 new clients in $100 million billing rate and 13 clients in $5 million band sequentially.

–IANS

bha-fb/vd