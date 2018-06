Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) The Board of Indian IT major Tata Consulting Services (TCS) on Friday approved to buy back 7,61,90,476 equity shares of Re 1 face value at Rs 2,100 per share for about Rs 16,000 crore.

“The buyback size is 1.99 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital,” the city-based IT major said in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

–IANS

