TDP crisis: Chandrababu Naidu in touch with party leaders

Amaravati, June 20 (IANS) Currently holidaying abroad, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu is in touch with senior party leaders in the wake of four Rajya Sabha members defecting to the BJP on Thursday.

Naidu, who is in Europe along with his family members, held a teleconference with party leaders available at his residence in Amaravati.

The TDP chief told them that this situation is not new to the party as it had witnessed many such crises in its 36-year-old history. He advised the party leaders and cadres not to get worried by the defections.

Naidu told the party leaders that the TDP fought with the BJP to safeguard the state’s interests. He slammed the BJP for luring TDP MPs.

Y.S. Chowdary, C.M. Ramesh, T.G. Venkatesh and G. Mohan Rao, all Rajya Sabha members of the TDP, on Thursday joined the BJP. They requested Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to merge the TDP parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha with the BJP.

Meanwhile, senior TDP leaders alleged that the MPs joined the BJP to save themselves in various cases booked against them by central agencies.

Former minister N. Chinnarajappa said since the MPs were facing various charges, they joined the BJP to protect themselves. He termed the defections as “unfortunate” and said the MPs switched loyalties after enjoying various positions of power.

“Whatever the BJP may do, it is not going to help the party in gaining ground in the state,” he said.

