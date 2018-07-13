TDP delegation to meet Shiv Sena, NCP leaders in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) In a significant political development ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, a delegation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will meet non-Congress and non-BJP party leaders here on Sunday, informed sources said.

TDP’s Lok Sabha floor leader Thota Narasimham and MP P. Ravindra Babu will call on Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday evening.

Later, they are scheduled to meet leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and of some other parties here.

Though details of the meetings or the agenda are not being revealed, it is expected that the TDP will appeal to various parties to support the Special Category Status it has demanded for Andhra Pradesh.

Narasimham will also hand over a letter and booklet from TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, highlighting the “injustice meted out to AP (Andhra Pradesh)” and solicit their espousal of the cause.

The monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 18-August 10, when the AP Special Category Status issue — politically critical for TDP ahead of the 2019 general elections — is likely to figure prominently.

–IANS

