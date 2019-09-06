TDP firm on protest, police take preventive steps

Amaravati, Sep 10 (IANS) Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the Palnadu region of the Guntur district as the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh has called for a march on Wednesday to protest increasing attacks on its workers by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The YSRCP also plans to organise a counter march.

Director General of Police Gowtham Sawang said here on Tuesday, no meeting, rally, procession or protest could be staged in the region as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code and Section 30 of the Police Act were in force.

With the TDP firm on staging the protest ‘Chalo Atmakur’, the police chief said nobody should create any law and order problem. The political parties should cooperate with the police in maintaining peace, he added.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu said they would go ahead with the protest to highlight the excesses committed on their cadre by the YSRCP leaders. The former chief minister, who will be leading the march, has asked party leaders and workers to stage protests wherever the police stop them.

Stating that the TDP will go ahead with the protest, Naidu’s son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh tweeted their struggle would continue till justice was done to the victims of violence perpetrated by the YSRCP.

The TDP alleged eight party workers had been killed, most of them in the Palnadu region, in the attacks by the YSRCP leaders. Over 500 TDP activists and sympathisers had been attacked since the announcement of election results in May, it added.

Naidu will be meeting the victims violence at a camp in Guntur, set up by the TDP.

To counter the TDP’s ‘Chalo Atmakur’ march, the YSRCP has decided to stage its own protest with victims of the attacks by TDP leaders.

YSRCP spokesman Ambati Rambabu said despite facing crushing defeat in the elections Naidu was resorting to gimmicks. The YSRCP at its rally would highlight the repression by TDP on its cadres, he said.

