TDP leader dials anti-graft helpline to complain against CM

Amaravati, Nov 26 (IANS) A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched helpline for people to complain against corruption, a senior leader of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday called the number to complain against the chief minister.

Varla Ramaiah dialled 14400 and complained that Jagan Mohan Reddy amassed around Rs 43,000 crore of wealth through quid pro and corrupt practices during his father’s tenure as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (2004-09). He wrote that Jagan Mohan Reddy also spent 16 months in jail.

The TDP Polit Bureau member told the person who picked up the call that his complaint be investigated in 15 days as the chief minister has announced that the investigations into complaints to be registered on the helpline will be completed in 15-30 days.

Stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy is facing charges of corruption to the tune of Rs 43,000 crore, the TDP leader wondered how can he vow to eliminate corruption. He demanded that the chief minister voluntarily come forward to subject himself to the probe.

The government launched the helpline in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

The state government last week roped in IIM to work with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to check corruption in government departments.

TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Kala Venkat Rao on Monday wrote to IIM to analyse Jagan Mohan Reddy’s acorrupt activities’ while doing a study on structural issues in checking corruption in the state.

The TDP leader wrote that he was bringing to notice of IIM certain examples of corruption that would be helpful for the current study.

“It would be worthwhile to study and understand the wealth amassed by the present Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy through corrupt means. As you might be aware there are about 11 cases currently under process in special CBI court,” reads the letter.

