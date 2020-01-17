TDP MLC quits over three-capital move

Amaravati, Jan 21 (IANS) Upset over Amaravati losing the status of Andhra Pradesh’s only capital, TDP leader Dokka Manikya Varaprasad Rao on Tuesday resigned from the State Legislative Council.

The former minister sent his resignation to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Rao wrote that his resignation is in protest against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s move to develop three state capitals.

He said he was pained over Amaravati losing the status of state capital as key functions will be shifted to Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

His move came on a day when the Council was scheduled to take up two Bills passed by the State Assembly Monday night to create three state capitals.

TDP, which has a majority in the upper House, has issued a whip to all members to be present. However, Rao and another member stayed away.

In the 58-member Council, TDP has 34 members while YSRCP has only nine members. If the Council rejects the Bills, they will be sent back to the Assembly. As per rules, the Council can’t reject the Bills for a second time.

