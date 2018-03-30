TDP MPs continue protest in RS after adjournment, refuse to leave

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) TDP MPs in the Rajya Sabha continued their protest in the House over their demand for Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh even after the House was adjourned for the day on Thursday in the post-lunch session.

They had not left the upper House till late evening even after repeated appeals to end their protest and vacate the House.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs from the Lok Sabha were also sitting in the Central Hall to express solidarity with their Rajya Sabha colleagues.

Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien spoke to the protesting MPs, urging them to leave the House but they did not relent.

The House was adjourned for the day at around 2.35 p.m after three adjournments earlier.

TDP members had been protesting since morning over their demand. They have have been raising the demand throughout the second-half of the budget session that has been washed out.

The session will end on Friday.

–IANS

bns-ps/nir