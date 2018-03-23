TDP quit due to politics, not development concerns: BJP chief

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Formalising the split between the two parties, BJP President Amit Shah has unleashed an attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, saying TDP’s decision to quit the NDA was unilateral “guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of development concerns”.

In a nine-page March 23 letter released on Saturday, Shah described as “untrue and baseless” the TDP chief’s allegations that the BJP was not sensitive to the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the central government had released Rs 1,050 crore in the first three years coming to power as special development assistance for seven backward districts of the state.

“Surprisingly, the state has spent only 12 per cent of this amount and 88 per cent remains unutilized,” Shah said.

He termed as “nothing but a figment of your imagination” the Chief Minister’s claims that the Central government had asked the the amount be taken back because it was released without PMO’s sanction.

Shah accused the state government of “some serious lapses…which can’t be ignored”.

He said he had learnt that the Centre had not received appropriate fund utilization details, particularly with regards to developmental fund.

“Utilisation certificates have been received only for 12 per cent of the grant released for backward districts in 2016-17…only 8 per cent for Rs 1,000 crore released for the capital region.

“Since, it is mandatory for the central government to have these details to release further instalments, it cannot be blamed for fund lapses. Therefore, your statements that the state government has no obligation to give any such statements of expenditure reflect governance deficit.”

Shah said the BJP was committed to the cause of development of Andhra Pradesh but Naidu’s allowed the mandate earned by the two parties “be squandered for political reasons”.

“Unfortunately, partisan politics has overtaken leading to your party leaving the NDA.”

He said the decision “will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of developmental concerns”.

The TDP walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on March 16.

On March 8, the TDP pulled out its two ministers — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y.S. Chowdary — from the Narendra Modi government.

