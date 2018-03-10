TDP ready to back no-confidence motion against Modi government

Amaravati, March 15 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that his TDP was ready to support no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government while the party’s politburo on Friday is expected to take a decision on pulling out of the alliance.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president told the state legislative assembly that the party is ready to back the no-trust motion.

The TDP had last week pulled out its two ministers from the Central government over the demand for special category status to the state.

If TDP quits the NDA, it would be the first party to leave the coalition since it came to power at the Centre in 2014.

YSR Congress Party, the principal opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday submitted a notice to move the no-confidence motion against the NDA government in Lok Sabha. The party alleged that the Central government has gone back on the commitment made in the Parliament that Andhra Pradesh will be accorded the special category status.

Without naming YSR Congress, Naidu said in the state assembly that TDP would back no-confidence motion moved by any party to pressurize the Central government.

He made it clear that the TDP will not compromise against the state’s interests. “We are ready to go to any extent to fight for the state’s interests,” he said.

Interacting with TDP MPs and later addressing a public meeting, Naidu slammed actor politician Pawan Kalyan for his bitter attack on the TDP. The Jana Sena chief at a public meeting on Wednesday alleged that TDP betrayed the people. He also made allegations of corruption against the TDP government.

Launching a counter attack, Naidu said instead of joining him in pulling up Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling commitments made to the state, some new parties were trying to weaken the TDP for their narrow political interests. He said he would expose in a day or two those who compromised against the state’s interests.

“He saw no corruption for four years and now suddenly he is seeing corruption,” Naidu said referring to Pawan Kalyan’s allegation.

During his interaction with TDP MPs, Naidu learnt to have remarked that BJP is trying to use some parties to politically destabilize Andhra Pradesh like the way it did to Tamil Nadu.

–IANS

ms/vd