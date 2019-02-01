TDP stages protest during Amit Shah’s Andhra visit

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 4 (IANS) TDP activists on Monday staged a protest during BJP President Amit Shah’s visit to Andhra Pradesh to express their anger over the Modi government’s ‘unjust’ attitude towards the state.

Holding black flags and posters, the protestors raised slogans of “Amit Shah go back” near the venue of his public meeting at Palasa town in Srikakulam district. They also carried an effigy of Shah but the police seized it.

The protest led to tension in the town. Police forcibly shifted a few leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) including a MLA and dispersed the demonsrrators.

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had asked party workers to wear black badges to protest against Shah’s visit.

Shah was on a day-long visit to North Andhra to interact with BJP workers in four Lok Sabha constituencies in the region.

Shah was to address a public meeting. In a change of plans, he stood atop the campaign vehicle of the BJP to address the people.

–IANS

ms/mr