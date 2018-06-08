Tea production down by 7.21% in April

Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) India’s estimated tea production fell by 7.21 per cent to 85.74 million kg in April 2018 from 92.41 million kg produced in the year-ago month, according to data from the Tea Board of India.

According to estimated production data, the fall in absolute term during April was due to drop in the crop production both in north and south India.

In north India, Assam’s production for the month was marginally up to 45.65 million kg as compared to 44.24 million kg produced in the corresponding month of 2017 while West Bengal’s production for the month stood at 15.73 million kg, down by nearly 20 per cent from 19.6 million kg produced in the same month of 2017.

Taking Assam, West Bengal and others together, the estimated crop during the month under review in north India decreased by nearly four per cent to 63.28 million kg as against 65.86 million kg produced in April 2017.

In south India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, the tea production was at 22.46 million kg in April 2018 as against 26.55 million kg produced in same month last year.

In India, small growers produced 38.04 million kg in April as against 43 million kg produced by them in the year-ago month.

