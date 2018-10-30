Tea production up 5.5% in September

Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) India’s estimated tea production grew by 5.54 per cent to 160.65 million kg in September, 2018 as against 152.21 million kg produced in the year-ago month, according to data from Tea Board India.

Of the total estimated production in September, small growers contributed 73.61 million kg, up 8.13 per cent from 68.07 million kg produced by them in year-ago month.

In north India, Assam’s estimated production for the month increased to 92.04 million kg as compared to 85.47 million kg produced in the corresponding month of 2017 while West Bengal’s production for the month stood at 46.54 million kg, up marginally from 45.11 million kg produced in the same month of last year.

Taking Assam, West Bengal and others together, the estimated crop production during September in north India increased to 142.26 million kg as compared to 133.75 million kg produced in the same month last year.

In south India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, the tea production was at 18.39 million kg in the month under review as against 18.46 million kg produced in the same month last year.

–IANS

