Teacher attempts self-immolation outside UP assembly building

Lucknow, Aug 25 (IANS) A teacher who failed to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to petition him about forcible takeover of his school in Chitrakoot by local musclemen attempted to kill himself in front of the Vidhan Sabha building on Saturday, police said.

Timely rescue by the police personnel posted in the high-security zone saved his life.

The teacher, Phool Chandra Yadav, is a resident of Karvi in Chitrakoot. He told policemen that he runs a school along with his father Ramsiya Yadav. He said some local goons were trying to take over the school.

He said he had tried to convey his plight to the local authorities, but to no avail. He wanted to meet the Chief Minister to lodge his complaint, but he was not allowed, he said, adding in protest, he doused himself in kerosene and tried to burn himself.

A few months back a rape victim had also tried a similar method of protest alleging that a ruling party legislator from Unnao had gangraped her, but the police were not filing her complaint.

–IANS

md/prs