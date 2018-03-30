Teacher Rani Mukherjee goes steadily in BO for ‘Hichki’

According to sources Rani Mukerjee is back and the talented actress made a wise choice of making a comeback with ‘Hichki after her brief maternity break. Meanwhile as per report the movie not only has benefitted hugely from positive word of mouth publicity but also braved the ‘Baaghi 2’ wave.

Accordingly ‘Hichki’ has been bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films’ banner and moreover the movie happens to be an adaptation of the book titled ‘Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had’ by Brad Cohen, of which Yash Raj Films acquired the rights. Meanwhile the film by Sidharth P Malhotra is high on content and performance by all the actors.

Sources reported that Baaghi 2′ released last week while Rani’s ‘Hichki’ hit the screens on March 23 yet it didn’t hamper the classroom drama as it remained steady the Box Office.

In ‘Hitchki’ Rani delivered one of her career best performance after ‘Black’ which was directed by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and featured Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part. Keep watching for more updates.