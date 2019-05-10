Team Army wins two titles at Desert Storm 2019

Jaisalmer, May 12 (IANS) The Indian Armys bravehearts made their presence felt in the 2019 Desert Storm in a big way, winning the Team Trophies in two out of the three categories that they competed in late on Saturday.

The Team Army Adventure Wing’s Lt. Col. Aman Katoch and co-driver Capt. Siddhartha Nandal in fact surpassed expectations, claiming the second runners’ up trophy in the Ndure category. The duo even elicited the biggest applause as they stepped forward to take their reward, dressed in their uniforms, at the glittering prize distribution ceremony.

Their most experienced driver Lt. Col. Shakti Bajaj too was given a hero’s welcome as he and co-driver Aditya Chand annexed the tenth position in the Xtreme Category. The Army’s women participants Major Euthica and navigator Tejal Parashare (Extreme category), Manisha Gaind and Major K. Renuka (Mott) were without doubt the cynosure of all eyes on all four days as they faced the heat of the desert with courage and composure.

“The Army denotes strength, integrity and activeness,” Major Euthica, a mother of a two-year-old, said. “All of us are here on official duty. It is a great endeavour by the Army Adventure Wing to send its soldiers to try out new avenues and to push their limits.

Bajaj has been rallying for over a decade now and is a great example of a true soldier. He reckoned that the Army was proud of competing in endurance sport that can double up as training and also help build camaraderie.

On the other hand, Major Renuka of the Army Service Corps recently became the first woman biker from the Army to scale the 18,176 ft Karakoram Pass.

–IANS

kk/bg