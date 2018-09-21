Team Europe begin practice at Guyancourt for Ryder Cup

Guyancourt (France), Sep 25 (IANS) Golfers representing team Europe took to the course on Tuesday at Guyancourt outside Paris as practice for the Ryder Cup kicked into full swing.

Members of Team Europe were in high spirits as they posed for photos at the start of the morning practice session at Le Golf National course, reports Efe.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was the first of the Europeans on the range, followed by Paul Casey, Thorbjorn Olesen and Jon Rahm.

Team Europe is hoping to win back the title from Team USA after the Americans’ victory in 2016, and further dent the USA’s overall Ryder Cup lead. Team USA have won 26 Cups, with Team Europe claiming 13.

To do so, Europe captain Thomas Bjorn will count on this year’s Open winner, Italian Francesco Molinari, who is making his first appearance at the Ryder Cup since 2012.

“It’s great to be back”, Molinari said at a press conference on Tuesday morning. “It’s not the nicest feeling to watch it from home. I’ve worked really hard to get back here and I can’t wait for the week to get started.”

English veteran Ian Poulter, who missed out last time around at Hazeltine in 2016, said he hopes his experience can help guide the team to victory.

“My job this week is to have a level of experience in that team room to help those guys through this week”, Poulter said.

The 2018 Ryder Cup begins on Friday morning, and runs until Sunday.

