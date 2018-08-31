Team for PanAfrica Rally announced

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Sherco TVS Factory Rally team on Monday announced a four-rider squad for PanAfrica Rally, a competition of Motorbikes, Quads/UTV and SSV (buggies).

The team comprises racers Aravind KP, along with Abdul Wahid Tanveer and the French brother duo Michael and Adrien Metge for the event, which will take place in Morocco from September 8-15.

Commenting on the team announcement, team Manager of TVS Racing B. Selvaraj, said: “Sherco TVS Factory Rally team’s last outing at the PanAfrica Rally resulted in a double podium finish and gave our team a lot of confidence”

“The team is well prepared in terms of man and machine. This time, we have a promising line-up of racers. Additionally, the technical crew has done good work on the machine, incorporating the learnings from previous Rally events. We look forward to a strong show,” he added.

–IANS

gau/sed