Team India attend High Commissioner’s dinner in Jamaica

Kingston (Jamaica), Aug 29 (IANS) The Indian cricket team, which is currently in West Indies, on Wednesday attended the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner M. Sevala Naik’s residence in Jamaica.

“Team India members attend the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner’s residence in Jamaica,” the BCCI tweeted with a picture.

After winning the T20I and the ODI series, the Men in Blue won the first Test in Antigua by a huge margin of 318 runs and currently lead the two-match series 1-0.

They will next face the West Indies in the second and final Test beginning Friday at the Sabina Park.

