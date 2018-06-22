Team needs to dig deep against Nigeria: Biglia

Moscow, June 24 (IANS) Argentina midfielder Lucas Biglia on Sunday said that each member of the team needs to dig deep and put in that extra effort for which they are known, if the team is to avoid elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Argentina was held to a 1-1 draw by World Cup first-timers Iceland before falling apart and losing 3-0 to Croatia, but was given a spark of hope for qualifying for the last 16 after Nigeria defeated Iceland 2-0, reports Efe.

Speaking at a press conference, Biglia acknowledged that “things did not go well” in their previous matches, but said the entire squad was looking to improve against Nigeria on Tuesday.

The AC Milan midfielder, who started against Iceland and was a substitute against Croatia, blamed his squad’s bad performance on both a lack of good playing and a lack of calm, but hoped that the team would find “a turning point” after all the “self-criticism.”

“We needed a miracle from Nigeria, and it happened – now we bet on ourselves,” he said.

Argentina sits in the last spot in Group D and needs to beat Nigeria and hope for a favourable outcome in the other group match pitting Iceland against Croatia in order to advance to the knockout round.

