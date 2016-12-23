Teaser of Dhanush’s next on Saturday

Chennai, Dec 23 (IANS) The first teaser of Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil romantic actioner “Enai Nokki Paayum Thota” will be unveiled on Saturday, the makers said.

In an official poster, it was announced that the teaser will be released at 8.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film also stars newbie Megha Akash.

With nearly 80 percent of the film already completed, the makers are hoping to get it to screens next year in February.

In the film, Dhanush sports two avatars – one featuring thick beard and the other a clean shave one.

Jointly produced by Ondraga Entertainment and Escape Artists, the makers have still kept the identity of the composer a secret.

–IANS

