Tech Mahindra, IIT-K join hands on cyber security

Kanpur, June 10 (IANS) With an aim to introduce innovative cyber security solutions and enhance digital resilience of critical national infrastructure, software major Tech Mahindra on Monday announced a partnership with Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K).

Tech Mahindra said the partnership would help in real world industry exposure to students of IIT-K.

“At Tech Mahindra, our primary objective is to ensure that the customer’s business is secured against national grade threats and attacks. Through our partnership with IIT Kanpur, we aim to collaborate and co-create superior research-based solutions in cyber security,” Rajiv Singh, Global Head of Cybersecurity, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

“Our global experience of securing enterprise and telecom customers provides a great opportunity to build customised cyber security products in the space of advanced threat management, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, connected devices and securing Internet of Everything (IoE) in our digital world,” Singh said.

As a part of this research partnership, Tech Mahindra will share real world challenges in cyber security with IIT Kanpur teams to find suitable solution. “We are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra for building innovative solutions in the area of cyber security.” said Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT-K.

With IIT-K’s strong footing in research capabilities and critical infrastructure, “I am confident that our association with Tech Mahindra will lead to novel indigenous technology developments in cyber security,” Karandikar said.

–IANS

gb/pcj