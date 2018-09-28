Tech Mahindra, Israel Aerospace Industries to create elite cyber warriors

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Software major Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with ELTA Systems Ltd., a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), to provide next generation cyber solutions and services to state and enterprise customers in India and globally.

The partnership will leverage IAI’s national-grade cybersecurity capability and Tech Mahindra’s cyber expertise across industries to address the cyber warfare of the future.

“This strategic partnership will herald a new chapter in tackling the advanced global cybersecurity threats in today’s digital age, by developing a future ready cybersecurity framework,” CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

The move will enable companies design and deliver Security Operation Centres (C-SOCs), Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) and Forensic Laboratories — leveraging on state-of-the-art automation and orchestration tools, AI and Machine learning analytics and best of breed technology.

The partnership will also offer consultation, training and managed security services and develop new future-ready technologies that meet the evolving challenges of the cyber domain.

“We are confident that Tech Mahindra’s experienced cyber security professionals will equip IAI with a sustainable competitive advantage, improving our ability to scale rapidly and prevent cyber-attacks with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions,” said Esti Peshin, VP and General Manager of IAI’s Cyber Division.

IAI Ltd is Israel’s largest aerospace and defence Company, specialising in developing and manufacturing advanced state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security.

“IAI’s practical experience of protecting governments around the world from cyber attacks will complement Tech Mahindra’s established cyber security practice. Together, we will create elite cyber warriors and AI-based defence capabilities to combat advanced cyber threats,” noted Rajiv Singh, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Cybersecurity unit of Tech Mahindra.

–IANS

na/bg