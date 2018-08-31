Tech Mahindra partners FutureSkills to empower employees

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Aiming to reskill and upskill its workforce in next-gen technologies, software major Tech Mahindra on Tuedsday announced partnership with FutureSkills — an initiative by IT industry’s apex body Nasscom.

Launched in February this year, FutureSkills is a new-age learning experience platform for building skills in nine futuristic technology areas, 66 new-age jobs roles and over 155 skills.

The partnership will enable Tech Mahindra to curate the courseware and leverage FutureSkills’ learning features like micro-learning, smart cards, live-casting, peer-to-peer interaction, AI (Artificial Intelligence) based curated learning pathways and journeys to reskill its workforce globally.

“The tremendous pace at which digital technologies are disrupting businesses today is creating an immediate demand for professionals who can work with next gen technologies to deliver state-of-the-art solutions and services,” CP Gurnani, Managing Director and CEO, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

“FutureSkills will provide access to best-in-class learning and enable our associates to develop skills in futuristic technologies to excel in the changing market dynamics,” Gurnani added.

The tech major has also tied up with online education partners like Unity Technologies, Pluralsight, edX.org.

“Nasscom’s FutureSkills platform is a cornerstone for the industry to build upon this tide of new age technologies, to ensure that we leverage our demographic dividend effectively and become a global power in the field,” said Debjani Ghosh, President at Nasscom.

