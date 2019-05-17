Tech Mahindra to supply RFID access to Indian Navy

Bengaluru, May 21 (IANS) Leading software major Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it bagged a Rs 300-crore defence contract to supply RFID (radio frequency identification) based on access control systems to the Indian Navy bases and ships.

“As part of the armed forces secure access card’ (AFSAC) project, we will implement RFID-based access control system across all naval bases and ships,” said the Hyderabad-based firm in a statement.

The new digital card will replace the paper-based identity card for all Navy personnel, including dependents and ex-servicemen.

“Using the CMMI (Capability Maturity Model Integration) level 5 processes, we will develop a secure application to manage the access control devices, network devices and the card through a data centre,” said the company on the occasion.

To be implemented over the next two years, the project will ensure smooth issuance, handling, administration, management and life cycle support of the cards on turnkey basis.

“It is honour for us to work with the Indian Navy on the project to enhance the national defence security systems,” said Tech Mahindra India business president Sujit Baksi in the statement.

In the domestic market, the IT firm had bagged a slew of projects, including the state-run Coal India, India Ports Association and Kanpur Smart City.

“The naval order cements our role as a leading system integrator globally. With expertise in technology enablement and digital transformation, we look forward to collaborating with the Indian Navy in ramping up the national security infrastructure,” added Baksi.

Indian Navy project director Commodore Atul Kumar said the security of the naval establishments against unauthorised access was aAthrust area andAtheAaccess card projectAwould be an important step towards achieving the aim, with latest technology and execution.

“We look forward to collaborating with Tech Mahindra in this endeavour,” said Kumar.

The Mahindras group firm is focused on leveraging next generation technologies to meet the customer’s evolving and dynamic needs.

The $4.9-billion company serves 938 global customers, including Fortune 500 firms with presence in 90 countries the world over and 121,000 techies.

