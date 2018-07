Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Commodity trading bourse Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) reported a technical problem with its trading system on late Monday evening.

“MCX has observed a technical problem with its trading system around 8.10 p.m.,” the commodity trading bourse said on its website.

“Members will be able to cancel pending orders between 10.15 p.m.- 10.30 p.m. Normal trading will resume at 10.31 p.m.”

–IANS

rv/vd