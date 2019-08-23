TECNO launches two new budget smartphones in India

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings’ brand TECNO Mobile on Thursday launched two entry-level smartphones in ‘SPARK’ series — Spark Go and Spark 4 Air — in India.

Spark Go is priced at Rs 5,499 for 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option. Spark 4 Air is priced at Rs 6,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option.

The devices would be available at more than 35,000 offline retail stores across the country, the company said in a statement.

“With TECNO SPARK, we are certain to address the pain points of our consumers related to video watching experience in the entry-level segment,” said Arijeet Talapatra, Chief Executive Officer, TRANSSION India.

In terms of specifications, both devices runs on HiOS 5 based Android Pie and features 6.1-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The device also comes with an AI read mode that automatically adjusts the screen brightness and colours.

The dual-SIM ‘Spark Go’ is powered by MediaTek Helio A22, 2.0GHz Quad-Core processor paired with 2GB RAM.

Spark Air 4 is also powered by same processor paired with 3GB RAM.

Spark Go comes with 8MP AI rear camera paired with dual flash and Spark 4 Air houses a 13MP rear camera. Up front, both the devices features a 5MP AI selfie camera with a micro-slit front flash.

Both the smartphones are fueled by a 3,000mAh battery.

–IANS

wh/na