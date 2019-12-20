TECNO set to launch ‘Big B’ of budget smartphones in India

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) After launching ‘Spark Go’ smartphone in 2019, TECNO, the global smartphone brand of Transsion India, is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in the successful ‘Go’ series soon.

The teaser claims that ‘Big B’ of smartphones is coming. The company is likely to introduce a category-first ‘Big screen’ which could come with dot-notch selfie camera to elevate the viewing experience in the sub-Rs 7,000 segment, along with ‘Big Security’.

TECNO launched full-range of its Spark portfolio in India last year, including Spark Go, Spark 4, Spark 4 Air and Spark Power that revolutionized the Rs 5,000-Rs 9,000 smartphone category in the country.

Augmenting the brand’s ‘ahead-of-the-curve’ approach, the company introduced many segment-first features in the entry-level category that included ‘dot-notch’ display, 6000mAh battery and dot-in display selfie camera.

Globally, TECNO portfolio consist of three key series: ‘Spark’ which is an entry-level smartphone for youth, ‘Camon’ which is the popular camera-centric series and ‘Phantom’ being the brand’s flagship series.

–IANS

wh/na