Teddy Geiger willing to talk about gender transition

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) American musician Teddy Geiger says she is willing to talk about everything now after gender transition.

“I just feel more open,” nytimes.com quoted Geiger as saying.

“Because I’m willing to talk about everything now, people are then more open with me,” she added.

The 29-year-old announced her transition last October.

“There’s no longer this piece of me back there saying, ‘Don’t go there’. I used to find that I’d sing songs and think, ooh, it sounds like I’m talking about that stuff, and I don’t want to talk about that stuff. But it was just coming out.”

Geiger has written for pop acts like Shawn Mendes. She publicly broke the news of her transition on Instagram while at a studio session with him.

