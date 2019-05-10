Teejay Sidhu to start parenting blog

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress-anchor Teejay Sidhu, who has twin daughters, aims at reaching out to more women through her parenting blog.

The wife of actor Karanvir Bohra often takes to social media to share pictures of her daughters with interesting stories or an insight into parenting with every photo or video.

“I have been writing from a very young age – journals as a kid and then articles and eventually, I was also editing a music magazine. However, this is a completely different space,” Teejay said in a statement.

“The Instagram page for my children was meant to be a digital diary, a place where all their little moments were documented and kept, something they could look back on when they were older. I wasn’t even hardcore in the parenting space – I just wanted to share what I was learning as a mother,” she added.

No parent, she feels, is perfect.

“We all make mistakes and we learn from them. And sharing can help us grow together. I am thrilled that my page has become a place where I can connect with so many mothers out there,” she said.

“Many have been sharing their thoughts and experiences with me. Over time, there were many requests for a blog, and that’s what got me thinking. You can only write so much on Instagram. You can’t really get into detail and the interactions also somewhere become limited, while with a blog you can write more and also interact more with your audience.”

–IANS

nn/bg