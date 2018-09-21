Teena Singh roped in for ’13 Mussoorie’, gets nostalgic

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) After showcasing her acting skills in films like “Akira” and “Fitoor”, actress Teena Singh will now essay an important role in Viu’s upcoming web show titled “13 Mussoorie”.

As the name suggests, the series has been shot in Mussoorie, the queen of hill stations.

Born and brought up in Ludhiana, Teena has often visited Mussoorie during her childhood as the place is very close to her home town. So, through this show, her childhood memories got revived.

Teena said in a statement: “We actors were lucky enough to shoot at real-time location such as Mussorie. It is a beautiful place and goes without saying – a dreamland to shoot at. I have always been fond of this hill station right since childhood.

“Mussoorie was our summer vacation spot. It was a scenic five hours drive to the city and I used to thoroughly enjoy my stay out there. I was nostalgic shooting there. It was like walking down the memory lane.”

Apart from Teena, the show will feature actors Ashwini Koul and Shriya Pilgaonkar. “13 Mussoorie” will air on October 5.

