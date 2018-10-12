Teenage boy drowns in DDA lake

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) A teenage boy, who on Wednesday had gone out along with his friends, died after he drowned into Delhi Development Authority’s Sanjay Van lake in south Delhi, police said.

The police said the incident occurred around 3 p.m when the deceased, Shahid Ali, 16, had gone to visit the lake with his three friends. His body was recovered from the lake by local divers and a rescue team.

A police officer said the police control room received a call around 3 pm about the drowning of a boy in Sanjay Van Lake.

“Shahid Ali died by the time he was taken out of the lake,” said the officer.

Ali stayed with his family in Mehrauli and was a student of Class 10 in a local government school, police said.

His three friends told police that they had gone out for amusement. As Ali slipped into the lake, they screamed for help. One of the security guards deployed there responded to the alert. They all tried to save Ali but could not succeed, their statement said.

“There is a signboard at the lake that says the lake is deep and visitors are prohibited from stepping into it. The boy tried to enter the lake, slipped and drowned. DDA expresses its condolences to the aggrieved family and promise all possible help,” the DDA said in a statement.

–IANS

sp/prs