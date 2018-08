New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) A 14-year-old girl has complained of rape by a man, who created a Facebook account in her name and uploaded her obscene pictures, police said on Sunday. No case has been registered as yet.

A police officer said that the crime was reported at the Alipur police station.

He however refused to provide further details. “The police is recording the statements. Action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

–IANS

mg/pgh/tsb