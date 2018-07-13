Teenage girl raped by friend in Delhi park, accused held

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) A 15-year-old girl was raped by her male friend after he took her into a dark, deserted park on the pretext of talking to her privately, police said on Saturday adding that the accused has been arrested.

Police said the incident occurred in east Delhi on Friday evening when the accused identified as Chand Alam, 19, a resident of New Seemapuri, called the victim to the park.

“During investigation, it was found that the accused took the victim into the park to roam and talk privately. Taking advantage of darkness, he forced himself on her and sexually assaulted here,” a senior police officer said.

The victim and her parents later filed a complaint against Chand Alam, who was arrested from his residence later in the night and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the officer added.

–IANS

sp/vd