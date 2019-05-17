Teenager allegedly raped in Jammu district (Lead, Correcting place)

Jammu, May 18 (IANS) A teenaged girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district, police said.

The family of a 17-year old girl lodged a complaint with the police on Friday alleging that a youth, Karan Singh, who belongs to Shivalik Puram had allegedly abducted the girl and raped her, police said.

“An FIR was lodged under the relevant sections of law and the accused has been arrested,” police said.

“After medical examination of the girl, she was handed over to her family,” police said, adding that investigation into the case has begun.

–IANS

sq/prs/vd