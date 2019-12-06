Tehelka case: HC cautions court on victim’s questioning

Panaji, Dec 13 (IANS) The Bombay High Court in Goa has directed a trial court hearing the rape case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal to not entertain “irrelevant and extraneous questioning” of the victim.

“The trial Court is directed to permit relevant questions and not to entertain irrelevant and extraneous questioning of the victim pending the hearing of this petition,” the order issued by Justice Nutan Sardesai said.

While the order was pronounced on Thursday, a formal written order was released in the public domain only on Friday.

The direction was issued after the victim petitioned the High Court bench, following nearly 10 sessions of sustained cross-examination by Tejpal’s counsel at the court of the additional district and sessions judge in Mapusa.

The trial is being held in-camera.

Tejpal is charged with several sections of the Indian Penal Code for sexually assaulting his junior colleague inside a lift of a resort hotel in Goa during the magazine’s event in November 2013.

Tejpal has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code.

The trial, which began in September 2017, was delayed after Tejpal appealed to the Supreme Court pleading quashing of the charges framed against him by the Court. The apex court, while disposing of his plea in August this year, had directed the lower court to complete the trial within six months.

