Teigen pokes fun of her wardrobe malfunction

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Supermodel Chrissy Teigen suffered a wardrobe malfunction while watching the Super Bowl with her husband John Legend. She later made fun of it on social media.

Teigen was caught on camera at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5 with some part of her breast showing through her sheer black blouse, which was supposed to be covered by her tan-coloured blazer.

Her awkward mishap was spotted by a TV viewer who posted a video of the incident, which occurred while she was sitting next to her husband.

“Boom goes the dynamite,” the curvaceous star, who heard about the mini controversy, captioned a video that she tweeted, reports usmagazine.com.

