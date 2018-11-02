Tej Pratap meets Lalu in Ranchi after filing divorce case

Ranchi, Nov 3 (IANS) A day after filing for divorce, Tej Pratap Yadav met his jailed father and RJD chief Lalu Yadav in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Saturady.

The father and son had a closed-door discussion over the matter at the hospital, where Lalu, who is convicted in the fodder scam, is undergoing treatment for various ailments.

“I will stick to my decision. Will wait for the arrival of my father home. Will also discuss in our family,” said Tej Pratap after meeting Lalu Yadav.

Tej Pratap filed for divorce in a Patna civil court five months after his marriage to Aishwarya Rai. Aishwarya is the daughter of senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai and a granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai.

Sources said that Lalu Yadav has been tense since the news of his son’s divorce petition reached him.

His blood pressure and sugar levels are fluctuating. The sources at RIMS said that Lalu’s sugar level was 180 and blood pressure was 140/90 on Friday.

Tej Pratap, a former Bihar Health Minister, reached Ranchi on Saturday afternoon. He had spent Friday night in Gaya district of Bihar.

Talking to reporters there, Tej Pratap said: “There is no reason to live in suffocation.”

In the divorce petition, he has said that the two were not compatible.

–IANS

ns/shs/sed