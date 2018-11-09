Tejasswi Prakash not ready for negative roles (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Television actress Tejasswi Prakash, known for playing mostly positive characters in the shows, said she is not ready to play negative and secondary roles in her career yet.

“I have only played lead roles till date and lead roles are never negative. In future, if I ever get a role where the character is standing out from the lead, then I will consider it. I wish to explore the comedy genre too. I was offered negative roles but I don’t think I want to play them just yet,” Tejasswi said in a statement.

The 26-year-old is currently playing the role of Princess Uruvi in StarPlus’ mythological show “KarnSangni”.

‘Kulfi…’ star Aakriti juggles between exams, shoot

“Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala” fame child artiste Aakriti Sharma is trying to maintain balance between her studies and shoot amidst her ongoing exams.

Whenever she gets time on set, she manages to revise for the exams and also her co-stars, including her on-screen father and actor Vishal Aditya Singh helps her in studies.

“Vishal bhaiya is a very good teacher, I understand everything he teaches me. He always solves my doubts and he assures my mother that I am studying. Currently, I am shooting for my show as well as studying for my exams, but everyone is very supporting and it isn’t very difficult,” Aakriti said in a statement.

Sreejita De wears heavy jewellery in ‘Nazar’

Actress Sreejiti De revealed that she has to wear 10 kg of jewellery everyday for her role of ‘chudail’ Dilruba in supernatural show “Nazar”.

“I have to wear jewellery weighing around 10 kgs. With exhausting shoot schedules and stunts as part of the show, I shoot long hours wearing the heavy jewellery,” Sreejita said in a statement.

Talking more about her character, Sreejita said that she is playing a very “modern and stylish chudail with a distinct look” in the StarPlus show.

“The first thing that drew me to the role was the silver jewellery in her neck and the bangles that cover the entire arm. I enjoy playing Dilruba and love every bit of her look and character. I really hope the audiences enjoy watching my performance as much as I love shooting for it,” she added.

Apart from Sreejita, “Nazar” also features actress Monalisa in the lead role.

