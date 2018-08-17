Telangana announces Rs 25 cr for Kerala

Hyderabad, Aug 17 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced Rs 25 crore and 10 reverse osmosis plants worth Rs 2.5 crore for flood-ravaged Kerala.

Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao tweeted: “To aid and assist our brothers and sisters of Kerala in their hour of grief, Telangana CM KCR Garu has just announced assistance of Rs 25 crore and 10 reverse osmosis plants worth Rs 2.5 crore towards the flood hit Kerala.”

On Twitter, the Kerala Chief Minister’s office appealed to the people of the country to donate to the state which has “lost 324 lives” in the floods.

“Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years. Eighty dams opened, 324 lives lost and 2,23,139 people are in about 150 relief camps. Your help can rebuild the lives of the affected,” it said.

At least 174 people have died so far across Kerala, since torrential rain on August 8 submerged large areas in the state and created havoc.

–IANS

sm/pgh/