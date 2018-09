Hyderabad, Sep 6 (IANS) The Telangana Assembly has been dissolved, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan announced on Thursday.

The Governor made the announcement after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao submitted a cabinet resolution recommending the dissolution of the House.

The Governor said he had accepted Rao’s resignation and told him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister.

